NEW DELHI : Orders on e-commerce platforms are scaling fast with people buying apparel, smartphones and grooming products among other items, according to a report. Orders in the first week of May were, however, lower than last year on account of lockdown.

In the first two phases of the lockdown, e-commerce companies like Flipkart, Amazon and Snapdeal were allowed to sell only essential items like grocery, medicines and healthcare products but from May 4, e-commerce companies have been permitted to sell all items in orange and green zones. However, in the red zones that include top e-commerce hubs like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad, e-commerce companies can still ship only essential items.

While people are going online to buy items like chargers, extension cords, notebooks and pens to facilitate work and study from home, they are also picking up grooming products like trimmers, games like chess, monopoly and carom, and books across genres, a senior industry executive said.

The person added that since delivery of non-essentials is still not allowed across the country, the volume is less compared to previous year. However, against March numbers (pre-lockdown), the growth is certainly healthy.

Another challenge facing the industry is the availability of limited manpower for warehouses and delivery.

"Our order volumes grew rapidly and swiftly reached 50 per cent of pre-lockdown volumes within five days of expanded operations. Compared year-on-year, the order volumes for the first 9 days of May 2020 was 52 per cent of volumes in the same period last year," a Snapdeal spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that another clear indicator of demand was conversions (from visitors to buyers), which was more than double of pre-lockdown average and even though demand estimation is a complex process right now due to multiple variables, the intensity and speed of demand restoration exceeded expectations.

Home use category like utensils, mixers and grinders, mops and brooms, and mosquito nets featured high in both search and sales. Snapdeal gets more than 75 per cent of its business from non-metro cities.

The spokesperson said locations like Panipat, Ambala, Panchkula, Amritsar in north; Udaipur, Valsad, Jamnagar and Goa in west; Coimbatore, Visakhapatnam, Pondicherry, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Tuticorin in south, Cuttack in India and Guwahati in North-East have emerged as current high demand zones.

An Amazon India spokesperson said sellers on its platform have received orders for smart devices, electronics, kitchen appliances, clothes, toys and games and other work and study from home items.

Paytm Mall Senior Vice President Srinivas Mothey said the company has seen demand for non-essentials steadily picking up in all the orange as well as green zones.

