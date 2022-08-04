Amazon found allowing sale of sub-standard pressure cookers, fined Rs1 lakh

The ministry statement added that CCPA is continuously monitoring the consumer protection landscape in the country. Recently, CCPA issued advisory to all e-commerce platforms with regard to sale of Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani drugs containing ingredients as listed in Schedule E(1) of Drugs and Cosmetics Rules highlighting that sale or facilitation of sale of such drugs shall be done done only after a valid prescription of a registered medical practitioner is uploaded by the user on the platform.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}