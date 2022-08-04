Amazon found allowing sale of sub-standard pressure cookers, fined Rs1 lakh

CCPA has directed Amazon to notify all consumers of the 2,265 pressure cookers sold on its platform, recall the pressure cookers and reimburse their prices to the consumers and submit a compliance report of the same within 45 days
NEW DELHI :The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) imposed a penalty of ₹1 lakh on ecommerce major Amazon for allowing sale of pressure cookers in the country in violation to mandatory standards on its platform.
The consumer protection recently passed an order over “violation of consumer rights" by the company by allowing the sale of sub-standard cookers, said a statement from the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution.
It has also directed Amazon to notify all consumers of the 2,265 pressure cookers sold on its platform, recall the pressure cookers and reimburse their prices to the consumers and submit a compliance report of the same within 45 days.
CCPA had initiated suo-moto action against the e-commerce platform. After examination of the response submitted by the company, the authority found that a total of 2,265 pressure cookers not conforming to mandatory standards were sold through Amazon after notification of quality control orders. The total fee earned by the Amazon on sale of such pressure cookers through its platform was above ₹6.14 lakh.
In January 2020, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade notified the Domestic Pressure Cooker (Quality Control) Order, 2020, (QCO) mandating conformity to ‘IS 2347:2017’ standard and the compulsory use of the standard mark for ‘Domestic Pressure Cooker’.
The ministry said: “Amazon admitted that it earned ‘sales commission’ fee for the pressure cookers sold on its platform. It was observed by CCPA that when Amazon earns commercially from each sale of the product listed on its e-commerce platform, it can not disassociate itself in case of issues arising from sale of products through its platform."
Queries sent to Amazon India remained unanswered till press time.
The ministry statement added that CCPA is continuously monitoring the consumer protection landscape in the country. Recently, CCPA issued advisory to all e-commerce platforms with regard to sale of Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani drugs containing ingredients as listed in Schedule E(1) of Drugs and Cosmetics Rules highlighting that sale or facilitation of sale of such drugs shall be done done only after a valid prescription of a registered medical practitioner is uploaded by the user on the platform.
In March this year, the regulatory body imposed a penalty of ₹1 lakh each on Paytm Mall and Snapdeal for sale of substandard pressure cookers on their platforms.
The Central Consumer Protection Authority was established with effect from July 24, 2020 in line with the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 promote, protect and enforce the rights of consumers as a class.
It is empowered to conduct investigations into violation of consumer rights and institute complaints, prosecution, order recall of unsafe goods and services, order discontinuation of unfair trade practices and misleading advertisements, impose penalties on manufacturers, endorsers and publishers of misleading advertisements.