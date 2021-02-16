Amazon, Foxconn to start device manufacturing in India

"India is poised to become a major player in the global supply chain in the electronics and IT products industry. Our government’s decision to launch a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has received tremendous response globally. We welcome Amazon’s decision to set up a manufacturing line in Chennai...This will further our mission of creating a ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ which is digitally empowered," said information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, commenting on the announcement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}