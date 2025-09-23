Amazon Fresh stores to down shutters in this country; ‘difficult’ decision, says e-commerce giant — check details

Amazon has announced its decision to close all 19 of its Amazon Fresh convenience grocery stores in the United Kingdom, less than five years after it entered the market.

Five of those grocery stores would be converted to the Whole Foods Markets brand, a US high-end supermarket chain that specialises in organic and natural foods, which was acquired by Amazon in 2017.

Amazon Fresh pioneered "walk-out" technology in Britain, enabling customers to skip the checkout line when they picked up groceries, including its own "by Amazon" brand, Reuters reported.

Why is Amazon shutting the stores? Amazon stated on Tuesday that it had taken the ‘difficult’ decision of proposing shutting the stores after evaluating the business and the more growth opportunities in online delivery.

It said that it was experiencing strong demand for household essentials and groceries through its various online channels, including Amazon.co.uk store, Amazon Fresh online and Whole Foods Market. The company also highlighted the success of its online delivery partnerships with several UK retailers, such as Morrisons, Co-op, Iceland and Gopuff.

According to The Guardian, Amazon did not confirm how many staff would be affected by the closures but it said it planned to offer workers new roles in other parts of the business.

Plan afoot to boost online delivery Looking ahead, Amazon said that it plans to enhance its online grocery offerings by introducing same-day delivery for perishable groceries, everyday essentials and other products on Amazon.co.uk by next year.

Along with expanding its online grocery presence, it said it would convert five Amazon Fresh locations to Whole Foods Market to expand its physical presence of its premium grocery brand, Reuters reported.

Amazon also announced on Tuesday that it aims to double the number of Prime subscription members in the UK with access to at least three of its grocery options, through its partnerships with Morrisons, Iceland, Co-op and Gopuff. Customers would also be able to buy fresh groceries, including dairy, meat and seafood, on the Amazon website from next year, the company told The Guardian.