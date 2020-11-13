Amazon, Future Group dig in

The legal battle between Future Group and Amazon.com Inc. over the former’s ₹24,713 crore deal with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is snowballing, with the two litigants adopting the dual strategy of pursuing the case in Indian courts as well as at the Singapore arbitration court.

While Kishore Biyani’s Future Retail has filed a lawsuit against Amazon in the Delhi high court to stop it from interfering in the RIL-Future deal, the US retail giant has urged immediate intervention by regulators Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and Competition Commission of India (CCI) in a bid to halt the deal.

The US e-commerce giant accuses Future Retail of breaching takeover norms, perpetuating fraud, misleading investors, disregarding the award of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) and acting against the small shareholders of debt-laden Future Group in order to benefit group promoter Biyani.

Future Group and Amazon have been blaming each other on various counts with regard to the legitimacy of the Future-RIL deal. The Delhi high court is hearing Amazon on Future Retail’s plea seeking to restrain the US group from approaching Sebi and CCI against the deal.

Future’s contention is that Future Retail and Future Coupons Pvt. Ltd are two separate companies and that Amazon should not interfere in the deal between FRL and RIL.

Future wants to pursue the whole case in two different ways because the deal with Amazon was agreed upon by Future Coupons, while the deal with RIL entails a sale of assets by Future Retail to RIL.

Its case at the Delhi high court is to secure approval for Future Retail to go ahead with the RIL deal.

Simultaneously, both parties have agreed to continue their arbitration battle at SIAC, according to two people aware of the matter.

This is despite the fact that Future claimed in the Delhi high court and before Sebi that SIAC has no power to adjudicate on the matter and its interim ruling has no efficacy in law.

SIAC on 25 October awarded interim relief in favour of Amazon and restrained Future from selling any retail asset or even seeking any regulatory permission to sell the retail business to RIL.

“Now, both Amazon and Future are in the process of appointing their members for creating the three-member arbitration panel at SIAC," said the first person cited above.

One member each will be appointed by Amazon and Future, while the chairman of the panel will be jointly shortlisted by the panel members.

“Post the formation of the panel, the hearing at SIAC will likely start next week, and a ruling is expected within 45-60 days," said this person.

While at the Delhi high court, Future will seek to get approval for Future Retail to go ahead with the RIL deal, at SIAC, it wants to get a favourable judgement for Future Coupons and Future Group promoters.

At SIAC, Future Coupons wants a judgement that frees up the Future Group promoter to take any decision to sell any of the group’s assets to anyone. It wants the group to be not seen as an entity that disregards contractual obligations or arbitration laws.

On 12 August 2019, Amazon had acquired 49% in FCPL, which then acquired a 7.3% stake in FRL. This gave Amazon a 5% holding indirectly in FRL.

The FCPL agreement states that no transfer of the retail assets of FRL could be effected by FCPL and the promoters without the permission of Amazon.

“The fact that the funding for promoters to invest in FRL may have been sourced from Amazon does not give the latter any legal rights or contractual rights against FRL," says FRL.

Amazon, in an 8 November letter to Sebi accused FRL of engaging in insider trading and breaching takeover regulations. It asked the market regulator to initiate a probe, take action and suspend the RIL-Future deal.





