Amazon, Future tell apex court talks  have failed  to  break  impasse

3 min read.12:25 AM ISTPriyanka Gawande
Nothing has emerged from the talks, which ended on Saturday, and no headway was made. Amazon has filed a new case against us which is coming up before the Delhi HC, said Harish Salve, senior counsel representing Future group in the SC
MUMBAI :
Amazon.com Inc. and Future group on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that talks between the estranged partners failed to break an impasse over the sale of the latter’s assets to Reliance Industries Ltd.
The Supreme Court had given Amazon, Future group and Reliance Industries till 15 March to resolve the dispute through discussions.
“Nothing has emerged from the talks, which ended on Saturday, and no headway was made. Amazon has filed a new case against us which is coming up before the Delhi high court," said Harish Salve, senior counsel representing Future group in the Supreme Court.
Following Salve’s submission, Amazon said the highest court was told that no assets would be transferred during the pendency of litigation, but the orders have been flouted. “We do not want this message to go out that the orders of the court are happily flouted," Gopal Subramanium, counsel for Amazon, said.
“Only 300 shops are yet to be taken over by Reliance," Amazon informed the apex court.
Reliance Industries, India’s biggest offline retailer, took control of the stores run by Future Retail Ltd (FRL), taking possession of the most prized assets of the Future group retailer. In a regulatory filing last week, Future group said it received termination notices on sub-leases of 893 stores from Reliance Industries.
Amazon further added that it does not have any grounds for the arbitral proceedings to continue as the takeover has already occurred. “Grant us the liberty to file an interim plea to seek relief in terms of the transfer of assets," Subramanium said.
The top court will consider Amazon’s plea on Wednesday.
Amazon has also filed a fresh appeal in the Delhi high court.
The matter pertains to Reliance’s takeover of nearly 500 stores operated by Future group, parent firm of hypermarket chain Big Bazaar, which is facing a financial crisis.
Future group, however, claimed it did not transfer its assets, and founder Kishore Biyani had protested against it.
A bench led by Justice N.V. Ramana said that if the assets are being transferred, the court needs to pass some orders.
After hearing both parties, the court allowed Amazon to file an interim application in the matter.
Earlier on Tuesday, Amazon, in a public notice, said that this transfer of FRL’s assets is being done in a clandestine manner by playing fraud on courts, tribunal and statutory authorities.
“It has now come to light that FRL and its promoters have been trying to remove the substratum of the dispute by purportedly transferring and alienating FRL’s retail assets comprising the retail stores in favour of the MDA (Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani) group," Amazon said in the public notice.
Meanwhile, lenders to FRL also published a notice on Tuesday, saying that anybody dealing in the company’s assets should keep in mind that these are subject at all times to the charge of the lenders.
The charge, lenders said, can be pursued and enforced against such person dealing with these assets unless such dealing has occurred in the ordinary course of retail trading by FRL.
“Further, any such dealings could also be subject to clawbacks available under law, including for preferential transactions, undervalued transactions, fraud, etc., in each case as understood under applicable laws," the notice said.
Shayan Ghosh contributed to the story.
