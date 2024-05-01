Amazon gets more fuel for AI race

Investors weren’t fazed by Amazon’s projection for revenue and earnings growth in the second quarter being a bit below Wall Street’s projections. That has become commonplace for a company known to issue conservative forecasts; Amazon’s operating income projection has been below analysts’ consensus forecasts for nine of the past 12 quarters, according to data from FactSet. The more closely watched prediction was for capital spending, which Amazon said Tuesday will go up “meaningfully" this year from its nearly $49 billion in capital expenditures and equipment finance leases last year.