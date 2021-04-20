Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Amazon gets ULA's satellite launch vehicles for Project Kuiper

Amazon gets ULA's satellite launch vehicles for Project Kuiper

An exterior view shows an Amazon fulfillment center on March 31, 2021 in North Las Vegas, Nevada.
1 min read . 20 Apr 2021 Reuters

  • Last year, Amazon said it will invest more than $10 billion to build a network of 3,236 satellites that will provide high-speed broadband internet services to people around the world who lack such access.

Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it had secured nine satellite launch vehicles from United Launch Alliance (ULA) to support the initial deployment of its broadband internet initiative, Project Kuiper.

Atlas V launch vehicles from ULA, a joint rocket venture between Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp, is the first of many vehicles which will be used to deploy Amazon's satellite constellation to orbit.

Amazon's Project Kuiper, a planned network of over 3,000 satellites that will provide high-speed internet from space, faces stiff competition from the Starlink network by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

"Atlas V is a highly reliable launch vehicle, and provides the right level of performance, capacity and dependability we need to begin our large-scale deployment," the e-commerce giant said.

There are now more than 500 people working on the Project Kuiper program at Amazon, the company said.

