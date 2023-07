NEW DELHI : Exports by Indian sellers to Amazon marketplaces the world over are on track to surpass $8 billion in 2023, said a top executive at the company.

The business update comes over a year after the global e-commerce marketplace had doubled targets to achieve $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India by 2025.

The update is part of Amazon Global Selling, the retailer’s e-commerce exports program, that has grown to more than 1.25 lakh Indian exporters since its launch in 2015. Sellers from over 200 Indian cities are part of the Amazon Global Selling program. The program helps Indian exporters list their products across 18 Amazon marketplaces such as the US, the UK, the UAE, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Turkey, Brazil, Japan, Australia, and Singapore and then sell to over 200 markets globally.

“The first $5 billion essentially took seven years, but the next $3 billion—a little over a year. So that is the sort of momentum we are seeing," Bhupen Wakankar, Director Global Trade at Amazon India, said.

Amazon earlier revised its target of cumulative exports from India from $10 billion to $20 billion by 2025 citing demand for Indian products such as toys, home textile, textiles, handicrafts, packaged foods in overseas markets. The pandemic also drove greater adoption of digital selling prompting traders to look at avenues to sell their goods online.

According to data released by Amazon on Wednesday, Delhi has the largest base of exporters part of the Amazon Global Selling program at 20,000 followed by Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Haryana. The top 10 international markets for traders in these cities include The United States, The United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, The United Arab Emirates, France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia. In 2022, exporters from Haridwar, Uttarakhand, cumulatively crossed $23 million in sales in 2022.

The move comes as the Indian government has set a target of $1 trillion of merchandise exports by 2030; Wakankar said this thrust is likely to help accelerate greater adoption of its program. Meanwhile, the latest Foreign Trade Policy 2023 released earlier this year highlights e-commerce exports as a “promising category" that requires distinct policy interventions

“The government is now saying $1 trillion in merchandise exports; not just that, 20% to 30% of that i.e. $200 to $300 billion dollars in e-commerce exports. So the government is sort of recognizing e-commerce exports as a sector is a sunrise sector and it needs special attention. We are starting to see that this increased focus from the government side is driving incremental, awareness. That reflects in both the government policies that are coming through; the government is trying to get more FTAs in place," Wakankar said in an interview with Mint.

Inclusion of a dedicated chapter on e-commerce exports in the Foreign Trade Policy FTP 2023 will catalyze growth in exports and expand the opportunity to lakhs of small businesses across India, Wakankar added.

The FTP came into effect 01 April; it outlines the intent and roadmap for establishing e-commerce hubs and related elements such as payment reconciliation, book-keeping, returns policy, and export entitlements.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s export program now has exporters from over 200 cities including tier-2 towns several such as Sri Ganganagar, Neemuch, Moradabad, Tiruvallur, and Kolhapur. Over 1,200 Indian exporters on the program crossed ₹1 crore in sales in 2022 on the program.