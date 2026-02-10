Amazon, Google and Microsoft to get tariff relief from Trump admin on chips for data centres, says report — What we know

United States President Donald Trump may give big tech players in the country, including Microsoft, Google and Amazon tariff exemptions on chips used for their artificial intelligence data centres, keeping in mind the AI boom, according to a report by the Financial Times on 9 February.

The US Department of Commerce is expected to frame the cuts from investments made by the world's largest chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, as per the FT report citing an official from the administration. TSMC has committed to invest $165 billion to build factories in the US, the report noted.

FT said that TSMC declined to respond to queries, while the commerce department and White House did not respond till time of writing.

How will the tariff relief work? According to the report, the White House has agreed to $250 billion investments in the domestic chip industry, for cutting tariffs on imports from Taiwan to 15%, and exempting companies including TSMC in proportion to their US expansion plans.

The report cited a Commerce dept outline which stated that for semiconductor plants in the US by Taiwanese players, 2.5 times the planned capacity will be allowed to be imported tariff-free during the construction period.

Taiwanese chip companies who already have plants in the US will be allowed to import 1.5 times their capacity tariff-free.

Why is this ‘rebate’ programme under works The “rebate programme” seems geared at pushing TSMC to shift more production to the US. It would allow TSMC to allocate exemptions “it earns” to its US customers when the next set of tariffs are imposed, as per the report.

Plans are not definitive or signed by Trump yet, sources added. “We’re going to be monitoring what unfolds after this is unveiled like hawks to make sure that the integrity of what we’re trying to accomplish with the tariffs and the rebates isn’t undermined and that this doesn’t end up being a giveaway to TSMC,” the official told FT.

At present, only a small number of chips imported into US and then exported to China (e.g. by AMD and Nvidia) are subject to 25% tariffs imposed by Trump citing national security reasons. Items that are not re-exported are exempt.

Can Taiwan relocate chip production to US? The Trump administration is aiming to get around 40% of Taiwan's semiconductor production capacity shifted to the US, a target that negotiators from the island country consider "impossible" to achieve, according to an AFP report.

US Commerce Secretary official Howard Lutnick had said last month warned that failing to shift up to 40% of Taiwan's chip supply chain and production to the US could lead to increase in tariffs for the leading chip manufacturing nation.

However, in an interview with local TV channel CTS on 8 February, Vice Premier and lead negotiator Cheng Li-chiun said she had made it clear to US officials that Taiwan's semiconductor ecosystem would not be relocated. With regards to "40 or 50 percent of production capacity (being) moved to the United States... I have made it very clear to the US side that this is impossible," Cheng said.

She added that Taiwan's semiconductor ecosystem was like an "iceberg", the foundation beneath the water is "enormous", adding that "an industrial ecosystem built up over decades cannot be relocated. It will only continue to grow larger", the AFP report added.