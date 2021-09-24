Amazon India has announced the Great Indian Festival sale. The sale will go live on 4 October. So far, the company has not announced the end date of the sale.

The Amazon Prime members will be able to access the sale one day in advance. Prime members will also get additional cashback, extended no-cost EMIs.

Amazon Business customers in India will be able to avail offers, bulk discounts, lower festive price offers, cashbacks, reward and more, for their regular business buying or corporate gifting for clients or employees. Customers will save 28% more with GST invoice on all transactions across categories like laptops, printers, networking devices, office electronics, vacuum cleaners etc. from top brands like HP, Lenovo, Canon, Godrej, Casio, Eureka Forbes and more.

The Great Indian Festival would include over 1,000 new product launches from top brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Sony, Apple, Boat, Lenovo, HP, Asus, Fossil, Levi’s, BIBA, Allen Solly, Adidas, American Tourister, Prestige, Eureka Forbes, Bosch, Pigeon, Bajaj, Big muscles, Lakme, Maybelline, Forest Essentials, The Body Shop, WOW, Nivea, Dabur, P&G, Tata Tea, Huggies, Pedigree , Sony PS5, Microsoft Xbox, Hasbro, Funskool, Philips, Vega and more.

Commenting on the announcement Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India said, “This year’s Great Indian Festival is a celebration of the resilience of local shop owners and small and medium sellers. We are humbled by their spirit and delighted with the opportunity to partner and enable their growth, especially in view of recent challenges owing to the pandemic. We continue to innovate on behalf of our customers to offer the widest selection, value and convenience, ensuring fast delivery of their #KhushiyonKeDibbe, to get them ready for the festive season from the comfort and safety of their homes."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.