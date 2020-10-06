Amazon Great Indian Festival sale starts on 17 October. Know all details

Amazon has announced on Tuesday that it will begin the most awaited Great Indian Festival sale from October 17. Amazon has not yet provided the end date for the Great Indian Festival sale. Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale starts a day later than Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale that is set to start on October 16 and ends on October 21.

The Amazon sale will start 24 hours early, on October 16, for Prime members. Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank for the Great Indian Festival sale, to offer customers an instant 10 per cent discount on any purchase made via HDFC debit or credit card.

Amazon claims that over 1 lakh local shops and kiranas have been enabled by Amazon to serve customers during the festive season.

"Customers can look forward to over 900 new product launches from top brands. They can shop for deals every day across a wide range of categories including smartphones, large appliances & TVs, consumer electronics home & kitchen products, fashion& beauty, grocery and more," the Amazon release mentioned.

Customers can win daily shopping rewards worth ₹10,000, send gifts and shagun money with Amazon Pay during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Flipkart last week had revealed the timeline of The Big Billion Days - which will commence from 16 October and will go on till 21 October. The company claims that the annual sale will be its flagship event of the year.

Commenting on the announcement of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India said, “This year’s Great Indian Festival is an opportunity for our sellers and partners to reach millions of customers across the country. Our sellers are excited and expect this to help them in accelerating their business. For our customers, our aim is to help them find everything they need during the festive season and deliver it safely to them."





