Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Amazon halts ban on UK-issued Visa credit cards

Amazon halts ban on UK-issued Visa credit cards

File Photo: Amazon delivery packages are seen outside a shop
1 min read . 04:23 PM IST Reuters

  • We are working  closely  with Visa on a potential solution  that will enable  customers to continue using their Visa credit cards  on  Amazon.co.uk., the company said in an email to its customers

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amazon.com said on Monday it would not stop accepting UK-issued Visa credit cards on its website later this month as it had proposed, adding that it was working with Visa to resolve a dispute over payment fees.

Amazon.com said on Monday it would not stop accepting UK-issued Visa credit cards on its website later this month as it had proposed, adding that it was working with Visa to resolve a dispute over payment fees.

"The expected  change regarding  the use of  Visa credit  cards  on Amazon.co.uk  will no longer take place on January 19," the company said in an email to customers.

"The expected  change regarding  the use of  Visa credit  cards  on Amazon.co.uk  will no longer take place on January 19," the company said in an email to customers.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

"We are working  closely  with Visa on a potential solution  that will enable  customers to continue using their Visa credit cards  on  Amazon.co.uk."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!