Amazon held back facts in Future group deal, says CCI

A spokesperson for Amazon acknowledged the CCI notice but did not comment on the merits of the allegations, given the dispute with Future Group is sub judice. “We are in receipt of a show cause-notice from CCI based on the complaint filed by Future. We are committed to complying with the laws of India and will extend full cooperation to CCI on this matter. We are confident we will be able to address CCI’s concerns," the spokesperson for Amazon said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}