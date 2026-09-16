Amazon hikes starting pay for US operations staff: Average total hourly compensation, including benefits, tops $32

Amazon employees in the US will receive higher starting wages and everyday savings. The changes combine better pay with grocery discounts and access to banking services.
Minimum starting pay for full-time core operations roles will rise to “$20/hour”. Many such jobs require no previous experience. Average pay will reach “nearly $24/hour”, according to the company release. Including benefits, average total compensation exceeds $32 an hour.
Grocery discounts include 10% off eligible fresh groceries and daily essentials through selected online channels. These cover Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market Online, without a cap on the discount. Employees also get 20% off purchases inside Whole Foods Market stores.
The new Day 1 Financial benefit provides membership in First Tech Federal Credit Union. Eligible employees and families can access affordable banking services and retain membership for life.
Existing benefits include free Prime membership for eligible workers and prepaid education programmes. Healthcare starts at $5 per week, with $5 copaysavailable.
(This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.)