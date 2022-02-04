Amazon hikes US Prime membership fees by 17% as wages, costs rise

Now, as analysts have expected And it has more than 200 million paid subscribers to its loyalty club Prime to whom to appeal, Amazon is raising the price of Prime. U.S. monthly fees for the fast-shipping and media service are increasing to $14.99 from $12.99, and annual membership is going up to $139, from $119. The change is effective February18 for new members and reflects greater benefits such as savings on prescription drugs and faster delivery, Amazon said.