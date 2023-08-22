Amazon illegally called police on employees, terminated activist, alleges Labour board; company denies any wrongdoing2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 07:34 AM IST
Amazon.com Inc. illegally called the police on employees, restricted discussions about organizing, and terminated an activist in the lead-up to a vote on unionization near Albany, New York, the US National Labor Relations Board alleged in a complaint Monday
In a recent complain against Amazon.com Inc. in the US National Labour Relations Board, the multinational tech firm was accused of illegally calling police and thwarting employees attempt of unionization.
