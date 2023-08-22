Amazon.com Inc. illegally called the police on employees, restricted discussions about organizing, and terminated an activist in the lead-up to a vote on unionization near Albany, New York, the US National Labor Relations Board alleged in a complaint Monday

Amazon's strife with its workers is not new, as the company is facing union formation, elections and many disagreements with union at its different warehouses in America.

Amazon Labour Union A year ago, Amazon workers stood united and won a "historic" victory in Staten Island, New York. With the victory, Amazon workers were able to overcome a multimillion-dollar campaign by Amazon to win the right to organise Amazon's first-ever union.

The union formation also forced Amazon to take major decision and step back on many fronts. Till the victory in Staten Island, the company has been trying hard to prevent another wave of workers union for elections at Amazon's different factory locations.

Unlike Staten Island, Amazon Labour Union didn't perform well in elections in Albany, New York in October last year. During the election, Amazon employees clearly rejected a unionization effort by the Amazon Labour Union in October last year. In the election, around 206 votes were given in the favour of union, whereas, 406 votes were given to oppose the unionisation in the factory unit. According to the company officials, 949 workers at the ALB1 warehouse were eligible to vote. The voting was done on whether they should become part of the Amazon Labor Union.