Amazon in talks to become cornerstone investor in Arm ahead of IPO: Report1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 06:32 AM IST
Amazon is in talks to become a cornerstone investor in Arm Ltd's IPO, highlighting Arm's significance in cloud computing.
Tech giant Amazon is in discussions to become a cornerstone investor in SoftBank Group Corp's Arm Ltd ahead of its anticipated initial public offering (IPO), sources familiar with the matter have revealed to Reuters.
