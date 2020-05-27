Amazon in talks to buy autonomous vehicle startup Zoox

Zoox had outsized ambition and financial backing. The startup raised about $1 billion and wanted to build a fully driverless car by this year. However, after a 2018 funding round that valued Zoox at $3.2 billion, the startup’s board voted to oust Chief Executive Officer Tim Kentley-Klay. The executive criticized the move, saying the directors were “optimizing for a little money in hand at the expense of profound progress."