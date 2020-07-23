Amazon India adds 10 new fulfilment centres for faster deliveries

BENGALURU : Amazon India on Thursday said it has added 10 new fulfilment centres (FC) and expanded seven existing facilities.

With this, the e-commerce giant now has more than 60 fulfilment centres across 15 states, with a total storage capacity of over 32 million cubic feet. The new centres include the specialised network of FCs for large appliances and furniture category and Receive Centres.

These new FCs will be set up in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ludhiana and Ahmedabad, and all new fulfilment centres are expected to be operational before the festive season, according to Amazon India.

“With the expanded network of more than 60 fulfilment centres, we look forward to creating thousands of job opportunities with competitive pay. Our investment in infrastructure and technology is to provide sellers with closer access to Amazon’s fulfilment offerings, customers with faster delivery on a wider selection of products and help ancillary businesses such as packaging, transportation and logistics." said Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon India.

In a statement, Amazon India stated that its fulfilment network will be spread across a floor area of more than 8 million square feet.

Earlier this month, Amazon Inc. invested about ₹2,310 crore into Amazon Seller Services Pvt. Ltd, its marketplace unit in India to grow its seller network in the country.

“In these challenging times and in the post covid-19 era, E-commerce will be a key driver of India’s growth and job creation. Physical procurement will give way to digital transactions. India is still at the beginning of its E-commerce revolution. As this segment grows and expands Amazon should provide safe access to products for the people of India, work closely with our kirana stores so that they also benefit from the expansion of the market and support industries such as packaging, trucking and construction. All these will have a significant multiplier impact on India’s economy," said Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog.

When using Fulfilled By Amazon (FBA), sellers across India send their products to Amazon’s FCs and once an order is placed, Amazon picks, packs & ships the order to the customer, provides customer service and manages returns on behalf of the sellers.

Last month, Amazon India also announced that it was looking to offer 20,000 temporary employment opportunities in its customer service organization, over the next six months, to cater to the growing online demand on its platform. Further, the e-commerce behemoth also said that it will convert a percentage of these temporary employees into permanent positions.

Recently, Amazon India’s arch rival Flipkart Group, announced that it is set to receive $1.2 billion in fund infusion, led by majority owner Walmart, across two tranches, over the course of the year, valuing the Flipkart group at $24.9 billion.

Just today, Flipkart Group said that it has acquired 100% stake in Walmart India Pvt Ltd, which operates the ‘cash-and-carry’ business. Along with this, the e-commerce major has also launched Flipkart Wholesale, a new digital marketplace.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated