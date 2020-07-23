Amazon India adds 10 new fulfilment centres for faster deliveries

“In these challenging times and in the post covid-19 era, E-commerce will be a key driver of India’s growth and job creation. Physical procurement will give way to digital transactions. India is still at the beginning of its E-commerce revolution. As this segment grows and expands Amazon should provide safe access to products for the people of India, work closely with our kirana stores so that they also benefit from the expansion of the market and support industries such as packaging, trucking and construction. All these will have a significant multiplier impact on India’s economy," said Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog.