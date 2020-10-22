Amazon India allows WFH for staff until June 2021

Amazon India said its parent’s decision to allow employees to work from home (WFH) until June-end 2021 is applicable to its local staff as well.

A majority of Amazon India’s workforce has been working from home, even during its ongoing ‘Great Indian Festival’ as it set up virtual war rooms to manage operations and sales.

“We continue to prioritize the health of our employees and follow local government guidance. Employees with work that can effectively be done from home can continue to do that work from home through 30 June 2021," said an Amazon India spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that Amazon has invested significant funds and resources to keep those who choose to come to the office safe through physical distancing, deep cleaning, temperature checks, and by providing face coverings and hand sanitizer.

The ‘Great Indian Festival’ is the second major sale event during this year, which Amazon India has run with employees working from home. In August, Amazon India ran its Prime Day Sale, the e-commerce major’s biggest annual sale event, with employees working remotely.

Amazon had made close to 100 changes in its on-ground operations to maintain social distancing in its buildings and ensure safe deliveries for customers. It adjusted its practices within all its operations sites including fulfilment centres, sortation centres and delivery stations through new formats of communications, process changes, new training methods and several policy changes.

