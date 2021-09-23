Amazon India has announced that it has created over 1,10,000 seasonal job opportunities across its operations network, ahead of the festive season.

According to Amazon India, these opportunities include direct and indirect jobs across India in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Chennai, among others.

The majority of these new hires have joined Amazon’s existing network of associates and will support them to pick, pack, ship and deliver customer orders safely and efficiently. New hires also include Customer Service associates, some of whom are part of the Virtual Customer Service model that offers the flexibility to work from the comfort of one’s home.

These new jobs are in addition to the 8,000 job opportunities that Amazon recently announced during its Career Day in India, earlier this month.

The e-commerce giant has announced a commitment to create 1 million new job opportunities in the country by 2025.

“During the festive season, customers across the country rely on Amazon for safe, reliable and fast delivery of their shopping orders. An additional workforce of over 110,000 will help will help us strengthen our fulfilment, delivery and customer service capabilities, and will be instrumental in driving an exceptional customer experience. The hiring will also support tens of thousands of individuals with livelihood and financial independence. With diversity, equity, and inclusion being at the center of all our people endeavors, we welcome associates from all walks of life to help us deliver a joyful festive season for our customers and sellers across India." said Akhil Saxena, VP - Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon.

The company claims that it has enhanced its inclusiveness by adding 50% more women, close to 60% more persons with disabilities and more than 100% increase in LGBTQAI+ representation, over last year.

In 2021, Amazon India expanded its fulfilment and delivery network and now it claims to have over 60 fulfilment centres across 15 States, Sort Centres in 19 States, more than 1700 Amazon-owned and partner delivery stations, close to 28,000 ‘I Have Space’ partners and thousands of Amazon Flex delivery partners.

