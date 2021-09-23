Amazon India announces creation of 1,10,000 new jobs ahead of festive season

“During the festive season, customers across the country rely on Amazon for safe, reliable and fast delivery of their shopping orders. An additional workforce of over 110,000 will help will help us strengthen our fulfilment, delivery and customer service capabilities, and will be instrumental in driving an exceptional customer experience. The hiring will also support tens of thousands of individuals with livelihood and financial independence. With diversity, equity, and inclusion being at the center of all our people endeavors, we welcome associates from all walks of life to help us deliver a joyful festive season for our customers and sellers across India." said Akhil Saxena, VP - Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon.