Amazon India announces machine learning Summer School for engineering students

Amazon India on Sunday announced the launch of ML Summer School, aimed to provide an integrated learning experience to gain applied Machine Learning skills.

The programme is opened to engineering students in their pre-final/final year of Bachelors, Masters or PhD studies across select tech campuses in 2021.

Under Amazon's machine learning programme, a batch of students from select tech campuses in India will be presented with the opportunity to engage through virtual classroom tutorials followed by interactive Q&A sessions with scientists at Amazon.

Students will get to learn first-hand how advanced ML techniques such as Deep Learning and Probabilistic Graphical Models can be leveraged to solve specific business problems in the e-commerce domain such as demand forecasting, catalogue quality, product recommendations, search ranking and online advertising.

Amazon said the students will get access to the Amazon Research Days (ARD) conference where they can learn about technology trends in the industry through presentations from renowned ML leaders around the world.

The curriculum of ML Summer School will cover the fundamental concepts in ML while linking them to practical industry applications through an immersive three-day course.

"With the pace of advancements in ML, we are proactively helping students to learn about the latest trends in the field of ML and apply them to solve real-world problems," Rajeev Rastogi, VP - India Machine Learning at Amazon, said.

He added that the company has collaborated with universities to provide hands-on learning experiences to students who are passionate to learn more about ML applications in industry.

