Amazon India announces special diversity grant for logistics entrepreneurs

In 2021, Amazon expanded the Delivery Service Partner programme in India to support aspiring entrepreneurs to develop and launch their delivery services, even if they had no prior delivery expertise. Amazon India now has more than 350 entrepreneurs who are part of the programme, with more opportunities for diverse partners to build their own businesses. Over the years, the programme has helped create a network of over 1,000 delivery stations around the world, and has expanded to more than 14 countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, Japan, and India, among others.