Amazon seeks CCI nod to acquire Catamaran’s stake in Cloudtail-parent Prione

“Prione Business Services Pvt. Ltd., the joint venture between Catamaran and Amazon, will be acquired by Amazon subject to requisite regulatory approvals. On August 09, 2021, the Partners had announced their decision to not continue the JV beyond the end of its current term of May 2022. Amazon will acquire Catamaran’s shareholding in Prione in compliance with applicable laws including all assets and liabilities," Amazon India and Catamaran said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

