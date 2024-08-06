BREAKING NEWS
Amazon India head Manish Tiwary resigns
06 Aug 2024, 06:26 PM IST
Anubhav Mukherjee
Amazon's head of India operations Manish Tiwary resigned, and Amit Agarwal, SVP for emerging markets at Amazon, is to closely work with the India business team of the e-commerce giant.
Manish Tiwary resigned after serving eights years in the company, heading India operations.
