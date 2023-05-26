Home/ Companies / News/  Amazon India delays college hires due to ‘challenging economic conditions’, stays committed to university recruiting
Amazon has decided to delay sending out employment offer letters to campus recruits from renowned Indian institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), as per recent reports. Now, Amazon India has released a statement on the issue and blamed “challenging economic conditions" for the same.

“In light of the challenging economic conditions, we're delaying the start dates for some of our college hires by up to six months. We're offering assistance to help address any financial impact. Amazon remains committed to university recruiting and developing the next generation of leaders and builders," the statement says.

The deferral of offer letters has had a wide-reaching impact on students from various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), according to a graduate who has been affected by the situation. The graduate has revealed that this issue is prevalent across multiple IIT campuses, and they have also come across fellow interns from different campuses who have faced similar deferrals.

Expressing concerns over the prolonged six-month waiting period, the affected IIT graduate has taken proactive measures to explore alternative job opportunities, Business Today reported. They aim to safeguard their professional prospects by avoiding any potential negative implications caused by the delay. 

Despite acknowledging the challenges posed by the current job market, the graduate has actively engaged in networking with alumni and exploring other avenues for employment.

In March, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy made a public announcement regarding the company's decision to terminate an additional 9,000 employees. This latest round of layoffs represents the largest reduction in workforce undertaken by Amazon thus far, following the previous dismissal of approximately 18,000 employees.

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced suggesting that several Silicon Valley companies, which have already undergone significant downsizing, may be considering further workforce reductions. Noteworthy firms involved in this practice include Google, Meta, Amazon, Zoom, Salesforce, Microsoft, and Palantir.

