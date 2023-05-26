Amazon India delays college hires due to ‘challenging economic conditions’, stays committed to university recruiting2 min read 26 May 2023, 01:47 PM IST
Amazon India: The deferral of offer letters has had a wide-reaching impact on students from various IITs.
Amazon has decided to delay sending out employment offer letters to campus recruits from renowned Indian institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), as per recent reports. Now, Amazon India has released a statement on the issue and blamed “challenging economic conditions" for the same.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×