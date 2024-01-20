Amazon India has received a notice from the consumer protection authority for selling sweets on its platform in the name of RRam Temple Ayodhya's 'Prasad'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The products highlighted are Raghupati Ghee Ladoo, Khoya Khobi Ladoo, Ghee Bundi Ladoo, Desi Cow Milk Peda.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), headed by Chief Commissioner Rohit Kumar Singh, has initiated action against Amazon Seller Services. The authority said it has been observed that various sweets/food products are available for sale on the Amazon e-commerce platform (www.amazon.in) claiming it to be "Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad".

It is notable that under Consumer Protection (e-commerce) Rules, 2020, enabling the sale of food products online that make false representations misleads consumers regarding the genuine characteristics of the product.

Such practice falsely influences consumers to make purchase decisions they might not have otherwise taken, CCPA said.

It may be mentioned that under Rule 4(3) of the Consumer Protection (e-commerce) Rules, 2020, no e-commerce entity shall adopt any unfair trade practice, whether in the course of business on its platform or otherwise.

The authority has sought a response from Amazon within seven days from the issuance of the notice, failing which necessary action may be initiated against them under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Preparations in Ayodhya are in full swing for the upcoming Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The grand ceremony at Ayodhya's temple will take place on January 22.

The idol of Lord Ram was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya on Thursday. Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.

The consecration ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm and is expected to end at 1 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the January 22 ‘pran pratishtha" – the ceremony to consecrate the idol. The temple is expected to open to the public the next day.

