With a $35 billion push, Amazon puts e-commerce rivals on notice

In an interview with Mint, Madan said Amazon Now “is very much a focus for us today". “We're investing a lot, and it is a part of a much longer strategy to offer the Earth's large selection at really competitive pricing and fast speeds. It's going to be a very long segment for us, but so is going to be at the rest of the business, which is going to be millions of products across millions of sellers that customers get the next day, same day or in a few hours."