In a global first for Amazon, Amazon India today announced the launch of miniTV, a free, ad-supported video streaming service available within the Amazon shopping app.

"miniTV has professionally created and curated content across web-series, comedy shows, tech news, food, beauty, fashion and more...With the launch of miniTV, Amazon.in shopping app is now a single destination for customers to shop from millions of products, make payments and watch free entertainment videos," Amazon India said in a blog post.

While miniTV is available on Amazon's shopping app for Android phones, it will be extended to iOS app and mobile web over the coming months, it added. With this launch, Amazon has two video entertainment offerings in the country – miniTV and Prime Video.

miniTV will offer content from studios like TVF, Pocket Aces; comedians such as Ashish Chanchlani, Amit Bhadana, and Shruti Arjun Anand; tech expert Trakin Tech; fashion and beauty experts such as Sejal Kumar and Malvika Sitlani; and food-related content from Kabita's Kitchen and Gobble.

Amazon rival, Flipkart had launched a similar service in 2019. The video streaming service 'Flipkart Videos' is also ad-supported and is available for free for users on Flipkart's app. The content available is a mix of short films and episodic series.

