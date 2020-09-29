Home >Companies >News >Amazon India launches 'Fulfilment Centre', will create more jobs
Amazon India launches 'Fulfilment Centre', will create more jobs

29 Sep 2020

  • Amazon's investment in Tamil Nadu will generate significant employment opportunities
  • The new Fulfilment Centre would offer close to 7 lakh cubic feet of storage space, housing lakhs of products in the appliances and furniture categories

To improve India's economy and create more jobs, E-commerce giant Amazon India on Tuesday launched a new 'Fulfilment Centre' in Tamil Nadu as part of strengthening its network in the state. The company, in a statement, said that the new 'Fulfilment Centre' would offer close to seven lakh cubic feet of storage space, housing lakhs of products in the appliances and furniture categories, the company said.

"With this infrastructure expansion, Amazon.in will now offer storage capacity of close to three million cubic feet across five fulfilment centres to its more than 43,000 sellers in Tamil Nadu", a company statement said. The expansion would contribute to the economic growth in the State, besides creating new job opportunities, it added.

Tamil Nadu industries department principal secretary N Muruganandham said, "We are happy to note that Amazon's investment in Tamil Nadu will generate significant employment opportunities". "I am certain these fulfilment centres will push the agenda of Tamil Nadu's economic growth forward", he added.

Amazon India, Director-Amazon Transportation Services, Abhinav Singh said, "this expansion will work as an enabler to SMBs (small and medium businesses) in Tamil Nadu helping them with faster delivery of their products to a wider customer base".

"This festive season, health and safety of our associates and customers is of utmost priority while we work hard to deliver a delightful shopping experience", he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

