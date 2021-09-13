BENGALURU : E-commerce major Amazon India on Monday launched its largest fulfilment centre in the country with a storage capacity of more than 2.4 million cubic feet in Bengaluru, ahead of the festive season sales.

With this launch, Amazon India has increased its overall storage capacity by 60% and now has more than 6.5 million cubic feet of storage space spread across five fulfilment centres in Karnataka.

The new expansion in infrastructure is expected to support over 42,000 sellers in Karnataka considering the large customer base, the company said in a statement.

“Karnataka is an important region for us, and we are committed to strengthening the local economy in the State. Our focused investment in infrastructure and technology is a testament to that commitment. With the launch of our largest fulfilment centre in the country, we look forward to creating thousands more work opportunities with competitive pay. This expansion will provide sellers with closer access to Amazon’s fulfillment offerings, and customers with faster delivery on a wider selection of products," said Prakash Dutta, vice president, customer fulfilment operations and supply chain, Amazon India.

Amazon will also hire for a variety of roles in the state across its operations network, including full-time and part-time opportunities, to ramp up its fulfilment capabilities.

“I congratulate Amazon India on the launch of their new Fulfilment Centre in Bangalore, one of the largest such facilities in India. The fulfilment centre will create more job opportunities for local youth, enable the MSMEs, artisans and startups to sell their “Made in Karnataka" products all over India and the world and further boost ancillary businesses in the state." said Basavaraj Bommai, chief minister of Karnataka.

The expansion in Karnataka is part of the company’s plans to expand its pan-India fulfilment network to provide a total storage capacity of 43 million cubic feet to its sellers, across the country in 2021.

