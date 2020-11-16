Amazon India launches new programme to assess sellers

The new STEP programme will initially provide all sellers with the ‘Standard’ benefits from 1 December 2020 till 31 March, 2021. The company will assess the performance of sellers from the 1 January 2021 till 31 March 2021 and then award ‘Basic’, ‘Advanced’, ‘Premium’ and others based on their performance. All sellers will get an opportunity to upgrade their level and corresponding benefits based on their performance every quarter, it added.