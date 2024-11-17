Amazon India moving headquarters in Bengaluru to save costs
Summary
- According to two company executives, Amazon's new office in Sattva, a 15-minute drive from the airport on the city's outskirts, is expected to cost less than a third of the nearly ₹250 per sq. ft. of rent the company currently pays.
Bengaluru: Amazon India is moving its corporate headquarters from its longtime base in the northwest part of the city to close to the city's airport as part of the e-commerce and cloud computing giant's cost-cutting exercise, a development that has disturbed the idyllic setting of the bohemian residential community.