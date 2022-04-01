Sun Mobility had also been roped in by the likes of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Uber and Ashok Leyland, among others. In November 2021, the company was among partners such as Tech Mahindra and Ola Electric that were selected by IOC to set-up 10,000 EV charging facilities at fuel stations. In 2019, the company had announced an initiative with Uber to help set-up three wheeler EVs in the country.

