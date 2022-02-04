Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Amazon India’s festival season sales top record $100,000 in 2021

Amazon India’s festival season sales top record $100,000 in 2021

Amazon Seller Services, which runs Amazon’s India marketplace, reported a near 50% rise FY21 sales to 16,200 crore.
2 min read . 01:15 PM IST Nikhil Patwardhan

  • Amazon.com Inc reported a sharp rise in its net profit for the quarter ended December and for calendar year 2021, bolstered by a near 22% increase in its net sales

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amazon India clocked its highest-ever festival season sales in 2021 with almost 30,000 sellers and brand partners selling merchandise worth over $100,000 in its month-long ‘Great Indian Festival’ event, reveals Amazon.com Inc’s earnings report for calendar year 2021.

Amazon India clocked its highest-ever festival season sales in 2021 with almost 30,000 sellers and brand partners selling merchandise worth over $100,000 in its month-long ‘Great Indian Festival’ event, reveals Amazon.com Inc’s earnings report for calendar year 2021.

Amazon.com Inc, the world’s largest e-commerce retailer, on Thursday reported a sharp rise in its net profit for the quarter ended December and for calendar year 2021, bolstered by a near 22% increase in its net sales. While the company did not give a country-wise breakup of its sales, its international sales for the year surged over 22%, according to the filing.

Amazon.com Inc, the world’s largest e-commerce retailer, on Thursday reported a sharp rise in its net profit for the quarter ended December and for calendar year 2021, bolstered by a near 22% increase in its net sales. While the company did not give a country-wise breakup of its sales, its international sales for the year surged over 22%, according to the filing.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Amazon.com Inc’s results came a month after Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd reported a robust increase in its sales for 2020-21 (FY21), which helped the company narrow its losses. Amazon Seller Services, which runs Amazon’s India marketplace, reported a near 50% rise FY21 sales to 16,200 crore. The company’s losses narrowed to 4,748 crore, from 5,849 crore a year earlier, the company’s filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) show.

Amazon India’s strong revenue growth reflects the rapid adoption of e-commerce in India and the penetration of it in tier-2 and lower cities since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. The country recorded its highest-ever festival sales in 2021, clocking sales worth $9 billion in October.

Other e-commerce companies, too, reported a strong growth in sales for FY21. Flipkart-owned Myntra Designs Pvt Ltd, reported a 44% rise in its revenue for FY21, and the company managed to halve its loss for the year to 429 crore. Meanwhile, Flipkart India Pvt Ltd’s revenue from operations grew a little over 25% to 43,356 crore in FY21, which helped the Walmart-owned company to narrow its loss to 2,445 crore from 3,150 crore in FY20.

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!