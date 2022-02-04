Amazon India’s festival season sales top record $100,000 in 2021

Other e-commerce companies, too, reported a strong growth in sales for FY21. Flipkart-owned Myntra Designs Pvt Ltd, reported a 44% rise in its revenue for FY21, and the company managed to halve its loss for the year to ₹429 crore. Meanwhile, Flipkart India Pvt Ltd’s revenue from operations grew a little over 25% to ₹43,356 crore in FY21, which helped the Walmart-owned company to narrow its loss to ₹2,445 crore from ₹3,150 crore in FY20.