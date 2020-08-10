BENGALURU: Amazon India saw greater participation of buyers and sellers from smaller cities during its two-day ‘Prime Day’ sale event last week, keeping in line with the surge in online sales since the covid-19 pandemic which has seen customers staying away from visiting stores.

The e-commerce major said the Prime Day event this year saw more than twice as many customers signing up for Prime membership compared with the 2019 edition, with over 65% of new members from outside of the top 10 cities. These included Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, Leh in Ladakh, Dholpur and Sirohi in Rajasthan, Koraput in Odisha, among others.

Personal computing, large appliances, kitchen, smartphones, apparel and pantry categories were among those that sold maximum units, the company said. Fitness-at-home products like treadmills and home gyms also saw a spike in sales and the launch of Decathlon products on the platform sold well.

“This Prime Day was dedicated to our small business (SMB) partners, who have been increasingly looking to Amazon to keep their businesses running. This was our biggest Prime Day ever for small businesses – nearly 1 Lakh SMB sellers (70% from small towns) received orders from across 97% of India’s pin codes. Karigar artisans, Saheli women sellers, Launchpad entrepreneurs, and Local Shops enjoyed their highest ever day of sales," said Amit Agarwal, senior vice president and country manager, Amazon India.

Agarwal attributed the success of the event to a mix of factors, including value for money, product availability, and ease of buying on the site.

Both Flipkart and Amazon have been hosting a slew of sales since unlocking started, with a mix of curated and annual events like Prime Day, leading to their biggest events that will happen before the Diwali festive season later this year.

