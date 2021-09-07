Amazon India signs MoU with Gujarat govt to boost exports from the state

NEW DELHI : Amazon India on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the industries and mines department of government of Gujarat to help drive e-commerce exports from the state.

As part of the MoU, Amazon will train and onboard MSMEs from the state on Amazon Global Selling, enabling them to sell their unique Made in India products to millions of Amazon customers across more than 200 countries and territories. “Amazon Global Selling lowers the entry barrier for motivated Indian MSMEs to expand their business and launch their brands globally, from anywhere in India. With this programme, homegrown businesses get instant access to global markets from Day 1, benefiting from Amazon’s distribution capabilities and global footprint to scale rapidly and build sustainable exports businesses," Amazon India said in a statement.

Amazon India will also conduct workshops for exporters from key MSME clusters such as Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bharuch, and Rajkot focusing on sharing expertise and providing training to MSMEs about B2C e-commerce exports and selling through Amazon's 17 foreign marketplaces.

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said one of our key priorities has been to boost exports from Gujarat and through this partnership with Amazon, we aim to empower lakhs of MSMEs in Gujarat to embrace e-commerce exports. “Gujarat has a vibrant gems and jewellery, apparels and textiles and handicraft sector which is held together by lakhs of MSMEs. It will help them leverage Amazon’s global presence to showcase their products to customers across the world. MSMEs taking their local products to global customers will play a critical role in supporting the local economy and display the strength of the state’s manufacturing and innovation prowess," he added.

Abhijit Kamra, director, Global Trade, Amazon India, said this partnership with the government of Gujarat is a step towards elevating lakhs of MSMEs from across the state to a global level. “The Amazon Global Selling program has already enabled more than 70,000 Indian exporters to cross $3 billion in cumulative exports, showcasing millions of Made in India products to customers across the world. The programme is witnessing tremendous momentum with increasing interest from exporters across India. We remain committed towards making exports easy for Indian businesses and empower them to tap into their true potential, thus contributing to the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.