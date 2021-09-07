Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Amazon India signs MoU with Gujarat govt to boost exports from the state

Amazon India signs MoU with Gujarat govt to boost exports from the state

Premium
Amazon India will also conduct workshops for exporters from key MSME clusters such as Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bharuch, and Rajkot focusing on sharing expertise and providing training to MSMEs about B2C e-commerce exports and selling through Amazon's 17 foreign marketplaces.
2 min read . 04:49 PM IST Livemint

  • As part of the MoU, Amazon will train and onboard MSMEs from the state on Amazon Global Selling, enabling them to sell their unique Made in India products to millions of Amazon customers across more than 200 countries and territories

NEW DELHI : Amazon India on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the industries and mines department of government of Gujarat to help drive e-commerce exports from the state.

Amazon India on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the industries and mines department of government of Gujarat to help drive e-commerce exports from the state.

As part of the MoU, Amazon will train and onboard MSMEs from the state on Amazon Global Selling, enabling them to sell their unique Made in India products to millions of Amazon customers across more than 200 countries and territories. “Amazon Global Selling lowers the entry barrier for motivated Indian MSMEs to expand their business and launch their brands globally, from anywhere in India. With this programme, homegrown businesses get instant access to global markets from Day 1, benefiting from Amazon’s distribution capabilities and global footprint to scale rapidly and build sustainable exports businesses," Amazon India said in a statement.

As part of the MoU, Amazon will train and onboard MSMEs from the state on Amazon Global Selling, enabling them to sell their unique Made in India products to millions of Amazon customers across more than 200 countries and territories. “Amazon Global Selling lowers the entry barrier for motivated Indian MSMEs to expand their business and launch their brands globally, from anywhere in India. With this programme, homegrown businesses get instant access to global markets from Day 1, benefiting from Amazon’s distribution capabilities and global footprint to scale rapidly and build sustainable exports businesses," Amazon India said in a statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Amazon India will also conduct workshops for exporters from key MSME clusters such as Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bharuch, and Rajkot focusing on sharing expertise and providing training to MSMEs about B2C e-commerce exports and selling through Amazon's 17 foreign marketplaces.

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said one of our key priorities has been to boost exports from Gujarat and through this partnership with Amazon, we aim to empower lakhs of MSMEs in Gujarat to embrace e-commerce exports. “Gujarat has a vibrant gems and jewellery, apparels and textiles and handicraft sector which is held together by lakhs of MSMEs. It will help them leverage Amazon’s global presence to showcase their products to customers across the world. MSMEs taking their local products to global customers will play a critical role in supporting the local economy and display the strength of the state’s manufacturing and innovation prowess," he added.

Abhijit Kamra, director, Global Trade, Amazon India, said this partnership with the government of Gujarat is a step towards elevating lakhs of MSMEs from across the state to a global level. “The Amazon Global Selling program has already enabled more than 70,000 Indian exporters to cross $3 billion in cumulative exports, showcasing millions of Made in India products to customers across the world. The programme is witnessing tremendous momentum with increasing interest from exporters across India. We remain committed towards making exports easy for Indian businesses and empower them to tap into their true potential, thus contributing to the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

4 ways to play the EV opportunity

Premium

India’s largest state economies report growing momentum ...

Premium

The ABC of introducing children to finance & investment

Premium

Meet India's richest professional CEO

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!