Amazon India strengthens fulfilment network in Telangana

E-commerce major Amazon India on Thursday announced the expansion of its fulfilment network in Telangana with the launch of a new specialised fulfilment centre.

Located in Hyderabad, the new fulfilment centre will offer more than 6 lakh cubic feet of storage capacity, housing a wider selection of products from the large appliances and furniture category, the company said.

The new fulfilment centre is expected to benefit more than 35,000 sellers in the state while creating direct and indirect work opportunities in the state.

“Hyderabad’s proximity to cities and towns around the region makes it a strategic location for our infrastructure expansion. The expanded infrastructure will help us meet our customers' growing demand for large appliances and furniture while empowering small and medium businesses across the State. Our continued investment in Telangana will have a multiplier impact on the local economy and provide an impetus to ancillary businesses across the State," said Abhinav Singh, director, Amazon Transportation Services, Amazon India.

The expansion in Telangana is a part of Amazon India’s plans to increase its national storage capability by close to 40%, in 2021.

“Amazon India’s significant investment in Telangana is a testament to the State’s appeal as a business and innovation hub. Investments like this will complement our ongoing efforts to build a stronger economic ecosystem and create diversified job opportunities for the local youth. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Amazon India; together, we are confident that this development will enable us to get more people back to work," said K T Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana.

Earlier in July, Amazon India said that it will expand its storage capacity by more than 43 million cubic feet across 15 states to support its 8.5 lakh sellers across the country.

This will translate into the launch of 11 new fulfilment centres and expansion of 9 existing ones across Maharashtra, Bihar, Gujarat, Assam, Rajasthan, among others.

