Amazon India strengthens fulfilment network in Telangana

“Amazon India’s significant investment in Telangana is a testament to the State’s appeal as a business and innovation hub. Investments like this will complement our ongoing efforts to build a stronger economic ecosystem and create diversified job opportunities for the local youth. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Amazon India; together, we are confident that this development will enable us to get more people back to work," said K T Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana.