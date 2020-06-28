E-commerce company Amazon India on Sunday said it has created temporary employment opportunities for close to 20,000 employees in its customer service (CS) arm that will service global shoppers of the e-commerce giant as it anticipates a spike in customer traffic to its website with the onset of Indian and global holiday seasons over the next six months.

The new positions are being created in the cities of Hyderabad, Pune, Coimbatore, Noida, Kolkata, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Mangalore, Indore, Bhopal and Lucknow.

The positions will engage employees in customer support verticals. “The new positions will require associates to support customer needs and deliver personalized, peculiar experiences that customers love through various mediums like email, chat, social media and phone. The eligibility criteria for these positions include – minimum educational qualification of 12th standard pass and proficiency in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu or Kannada," the company said in a statement to the press.

Amazon is anticipating traffic across its website to climb up in India as well as global markets as the world approaches the festive and holiday season over the next six months.

“We are continuously evaluating hiring needs across the customer service organization in response to the growing customer demand. We estimate that customer traffic will further scale up over the next six months with the onset of Indian and global holiday seasons. The new associates who will join us in our offices or work from home through our virtual customer service program will play a key role in relentlessly advocating for our customers and raising the bar on their experience," said Akshay Prabhu, director, customer service, Amazon India.

Earlier this year, Amazon said it will add a million jobs in India by 2025, even as it promised to invest a $ billion in to the market.

These jobs–created both directly and indirectly–will be across industries, including information technology, skill development, content creation, retail, logistics, and manufacturing, and are in addition to the 700,000 jobs Amazon’s investments have enabled over the last seven years in India.

