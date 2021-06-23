Amazon India to host Small Business Days 2021 on July 2-4

“MSMEs are the backbone of our economy, contributing to nearly 30 per cent of the country's GDP and half of its exports. Around six crore MSME units across the country employ over 11 crore persons. MSMEs contribute significantly to the socio-economic growth of the country by fostering entrepreneurship and generating large employment opportunities," Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari was quoted as saying in the statement.

