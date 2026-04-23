Amazon India to invest ₹2,800 cr to boost quick commerce, associate wellbeing

Amazon India on 23 April said it plans to invest over ₹2,800 crore to strengthen associate safety, health, and financial well-being measures and to boost its operations network across the country.

The latest investment is part of the company's stated commitment to infuse more than USD 35 billion in India by 2030, focusing on business expansion and other measures such as AI-driven digitisation, export growth, and job creation.

Amazon will expand both its core and quick commerce footprint to continue serving customers across India in minutes, hours, and days, the company said in a statement announcing plans to invest over ₹2,800 crore (USD 300 million).

Advertisement

Welbeing Programmes Amazon said it will expand associate wellbeing programmes, including further investment in Project Ashray, enhance medical and accident insurance, and enable access to government social security benefits for tens of thousands of associates and over 200,000 community members.

"This investment builds on the company's ₹2,000 crore investment in 2025, which enabled the launch of 17 new fulfilment centres, six sortation centres, and 75 last-mile delivery stations across India," Amazon said.

Amazon Now In 2025, Amazon also launched its quick commerce offering, Amazon Now, and has since scaled it to over 300 micro-fulfilment centres across key cities to enable safer, faster deliveries.

"Since launching Amazon.in in 2013, we have built one of India's safest, fastest, and most reliable operations networks, serving customers across every serviceable pin code in the country. At the heart of this network are our people, and we remain committed to raising the bar on associate safety, health, and financial well-being," Abhinav Singh, Vice President - Operations, Amazon India and Australia, said.

Advertisement