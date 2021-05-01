Amazon India has announced a slew of measures on Saturday to help its sellers navigate the economic challenges caused by the pandemic as India battles a vicious second wave of Covid-19 infections.

The e-commerce major said that to help small and medium business (SMB) sellers during this time, the company is waiving off 50% of the ‘sell-on-amazon’ or ‘referral fee’ from 1st May 2021 to 31st May 2021. This will be applicable for those who have had average monthly GMS of ₹10,000 or below across Jan, Feb & Mar 2021, it said in a blog post on Saturday.

"We understand this situation is impacting small and medium businesses (SMBs) the most and we are taking a host of measures to help our sellers navigate the economic challenges caused by the pandemic," Amazon India Vice President Manish Tiwary said in a blog post.

It is temporarily relaxing the claim windows for various types of reimbursements that the sellers file for 30 days, the e-commerce firm said.

The company said it is also taking steps across the board to mitigate any negative impact on sellers' performance metrics due to defaults caused by the pandemic and the resulting restrictions, on the sellers' account health.

"We are also working to relax our policies regarding late shipment rate, order cancellation and returns to better support our sellers during this period," the blog said.

Amazon India recently had announced that it will be covering the Covid vaccine costs for their eligible sellers and their dependents. The sellers will also have the option to avail on-demand disbursal of their funds from Amazon to ensure better capital availability.

