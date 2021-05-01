Amazon India to waive various fees paid by sellers to help SMBs amid Covid

The e-commerce major said that to help small and medium business (SMB) sellers during this time, the company is waiving off 50% of the ‘sell-on-amazon’ or ‘referral fee’ from 1st May 2021 to 31st May 2021. This will be applicable for those who have had average monthly GMS of ₹10,000 or below across Jan, Feb & Mar 2021, it said in a blog post on Saturday.

