Amazon infuses 1,125 crore into India unit ahead of festive sales

In June this year, Amazon had pumped in fresh capital to the tune of ₹2,310 crore into Amazon Seller Services. In January this year, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos had announced $1 billion (over ₹7,000 crore) investment in India to help bring small and medium businesses online. Previously, the online retail giant had committed $5.5 billion investments in India, one of Amazon's most important markets outside of the US and a key growth driver.